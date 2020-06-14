in Music News

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” becomes Pearce’s second #1.

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - I Hope You're Happy Now | Video Screen | Big Machine

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” predictably rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song follows “Every Little Thing” as Pearce’s second career #1. It marks Brice’s seventh #1 at the format.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Every Little Thing” resoundingly ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 7-13 tracking period. It received ~8,841 spins (+1,042) and ~53.14 million audience impressions.

Up one place, Luke Combs’ former #1 “Does To Me (featuring Eric Church)” moves into the #2 position this week.

Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now” rises one spot to #3, while Travis Denning’s “After A Few” drops from #1 to #4.

Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” holds at #5.

