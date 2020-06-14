in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Spends 5th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Level Of Concern” again ranks as the format’s most played song.

twenty one pilots - Level Of Concern cover via @tylerrjoseph on Twitter | WMG/Fueled By Ramen

twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” remains comfortably ahead of the pack at alternative radio.

Played ~3,552 times during the June 7-13 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” celebrates a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s figure by a modest 37 but remains the format’s biggest by a considerable margin.

Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna,” which holds at #2, received ~2,578 spins (-179).

Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” rises one spot to #3, and AJR’s “Bang!” ticks up one level to #4. The Killers’ “Caution” concurrently slides two spots to #5.

