Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 3rd Week On Top

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyoncé)” dropped to #2 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. This week, it returns to #1.
Played ~6,609 times during the June 7-13 tracking period (-236), “Savage” takes back the throne from Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard).” The Megan-Beyoncé collaboration is celebrating a third overall week at #1.
Credited with ~6,432 spins (-475), “High Fashion” takes #2 this week.
Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” holds at #3, while DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” climbs one spot to #4. Down one place from last week’s position, Drake’s “Toosie Slide” settles for #5 on this week’s chart.
Loading…