in Music News

Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Earns #1 On Global & US Apple Music Streaming Charts, #3 On US Spotify Chart

“The Bigger Picture” posted strong debut streaming numbers.

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture photo by Matthew Geovany, courtesy of QC/Motown/Universal Music

Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” attracted considerable notice on its opening day, performing immensely well on Apple Music. It also found success on the US Spotify platform.

The song, in fact, debuts at #1 on the Global and US Apple Music charts for Friday, June 12.

“The Bigger Picture” meanwhile takes #3 on the US Spotify chart with 1.103 million American streams. It did not fare quite as well globally, but its 1.613 million worldwide count was enough for a still-solid #47 on the global chart.

“The Bigger Picture” has also posted solid YouTube numbers; the audio video boasts 2.5 million views, while the official music video is at 1.7 million.

lil babythe bigger picture

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Breaks 24-Hour YouTube Viewership Record For Hip-Hop Video, Per Unofficial View Count

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Makes Top 5 On Global & US Apple Music Streaming Charts, Top 15 On US Spotify, Top 25 On Global Spotify