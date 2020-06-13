Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Earns #1 On Global & US Apple Music Streaming Charts, #3 On US Spotify Chart

Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” attracted considerable notice on its opening day, performing immensely well on Apple Music. It also found success on the US Spotify platform.

The song, in fact, debuts at #1 on the Global and US Apple Music charts for Friday, June 12.

“The Bigger Picture” meanwhile takes #3 on the US Spotify chart with 1.103 million American streams. It did not fare quite as well globally, but its 1.613 million worldwide count was enough for a still-solid #47 on the global chart.

“The Bigger Picture” has also posted solid YouTube numbers; the audio video boasts 2.5 million views, while the official music video is at 1.7 million.