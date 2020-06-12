6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Breaks 24-Hour YouTube Viewership Record For Hip-Hop Video, Per Unofficial View Count

Last month, 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” amassed an impressive 43.55 million views in its first twenty-four hours of release. The figure was the largest debut figure ever posted by a hip-hop video.

Based on YouTube’s public view counter, his follow-up “TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj)” just set a new record.

As of press time 23 hours into the video’s run, “TROLLZ” boasts a public YouTube view count of 45.02 million. With another hour left on the clock, “TROLLZ” could certainly close its day around 46 million.

The public view counter is unofficial, but insofar as YouTube does not always release an official number in a timely fashion (if ever), many will justifiably treat the “TROLLZ” mark as a formal record.

Either way, it reflects mammoth opening day interest in the new collaboration. Combined with a dominant opening day performance on iTunes and strong audio streaming numbers, “TROLLZ” is off to a very hot start.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNg3M9IJJlY