in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“ROCKSTAR” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

DaBaby - Blame It On Baby Cover, courtesy of Interscope

On the heels of its ascent to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” is amassing considerable new support at pop radio.

Picked up by 66 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “ROCKSTAR” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane),” which landed at 52 stations, takes second place this week.

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” ranks as third-most added with 50 new pickups, while an add count of 45 slots Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” in fourth.

Credited with 44 adds, Katy Perry’s “Daisies” takes fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” (6th-most), Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” (7th-most),” Tones and I’s “Ur So Cool” (8th-most), Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” (9th-most), and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” (10th-most).

ariana grandeblack eyed peascharlie puthdababydoja catgabby barrettgucci maneharry stylesj rey souljp saxejulia michaelskaty perryLady Gagalil moseyozunarockstarroddy ricchtones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alec Benjamin Scheduled To Perform On June 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”