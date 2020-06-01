NBC Updates “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Guest Lineups For June 1 & June 2

NBC has revised lineups for the June 1 and June 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes.

It has confirmed a completely new guest list for June 1. Originally set to feature Lady Gaga and Little Big Town, the June 1 episode will now feature NAACP President Derrick Johnson, journalist Don Lemon and teacher and activist Jane Elliott. All three will be discussing recent events and the importance of addressing racial injustice.

The network meanwhile lists Joel McHale and Phoebe Robinson as the only guests for June 2. Nick Jonas and Charli XCX had previously been announced for the episode as well; though no reason was formally confirmed, it is possible their removal is tied to the music industry’s acknowledgement of “Black Out Tuesday.”

As of press time, the rest of this week’s guest listings remain intact. But with the show and its guests surely mindful of current events, changes are always possible.

Monday, June 1: At Home Edition: Derrick Johnson, Don Lemon and Jane Elliott. Show 1270E

Tuesday, June 2: At Home Edition: Joel McHale and Phoebe Robinson. Show 1271E

Wednesday, June 3: At Home Edition: Rachel McAdams, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Sia. Show 1272E

Thursday, June 4: At Home Edition: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Graham Norton and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1273E

Friday, June 5: At Home Edition: Gordon Ramsay, Maude Apatow and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1274E

Monday, June 8: At Home Edition: John Oliver, Spike Lee and musical guest BENEE Ft. Gus Dapperton. Show 1275E