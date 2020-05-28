in TV News

Luke Combs Scheduled To Perform On June 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Luke Combs will perform remotely on Thursday’s “Tonight Show.”

Luke Combs on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Currently the biggest hitmaker in country music, Luke Combs is set to deliver a late-night television performance next week.

NBC confirms Combs for the June 4 edition of its “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Combs will perform remotely, a task at which he has already proven quite adept. The artist has already delivered remote TV performances during quarantine; he has also been releasing new original music, including an instant hit in “Six Feet Apart.”

The June 4 “Fallon” will also feature remote chats with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Graham Norton. Official listings follow:

Thursday, May 28: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Amy Poehler, and more. Show 52820
Friday, May 29: Tonight Show Staff Favorites: Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Steve Carell, and more.
Monday, June 1: At Home Edition: Lady Gaga and musical guest Little Big Town. Show 1270E
Tuesday, June 2: At Home Edition: Joel McHale, Phoebe Robinson, Nick Jonas and musical guest Charli XCX. Show 1271E
Wednesday, June 3: At Home Edition: Rachel McAdams, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Sia. Show 1272E
Thursday, June 4: At Home Edition: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Graham Norton and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1273E

jimmy fallonluke combsnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat, M. Ward, Alanis Morissette Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

First Look: Bebe Rexha Appears On June 1 Edition Of “Songland”