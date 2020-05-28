Luke Combs Scheduled To Perform On June 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Currently the biggest hitmaker in country music, Luke Combs is set to deliver a late-night television performance next week.

NBC confirms Combs for the June 4 edition of its “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Combs will perform remotely, a task at which he has already proven quite adept. The artist has already delivered remote TV performances during quarantine; he has also been releasing new original music, including an instant hit in “Six Feet Apart.”

The June 4 “Fallon” will also feature remote chats with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Graham Norton. Official listings follow:

Thursday, June 4: At Home Edition: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Graham Norton and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1273E