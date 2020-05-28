in TV News

First Look: Bebe Rexha Appears On June 1 Edition Of “Songland”

Bebe Rexha will choose a new song during Monday’s episode.

SONGLAND -- "Bebe Rexha" Episode 208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Shane McAnally, Ester Dean, Bebe Rexha, Ryan Tedder -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The second season of NBC’s “Songland” will feature a visit from an artist who is no stranger to songwriting — or NBC television.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, who has made multiple advisory appearances on NBC’s “The Voice,” will choose her new song during Monday’s edition of the NBC competition series. The artist will choose between songs written by Anna Graceman, Alyssa Newton, Greg Scott and Josh Vida.

Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally will continue their roles as producing panelists.

The episode will air at 10PM ET on June 1; ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the filming:

SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: Josh Vida — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: Anna Graceman — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: (l-r) Bebe Rexha, Shane McAnally, Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: Bebe Rexha — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: Bebe Rexha — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: Alyssa Newton — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: Greg Scott — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: (l-r) Shane McAnally, Ester Dean, Bebe Rexha, Ryan Tedder — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
SONGLAND — “Bebe Rexha” Episode 208 — Pictured: Bebe Rexha — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

bebe rexhanbcsongland

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Luke Combs Scheduled To Perform On June 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” Scores Big Playlist Looks On Spotify, Enters Top 2 On US iTunes Sales Chart