“The Voice” Winner Todd Tilghman, “American Idol” Winner Just Sam Debut On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

This season’s music competition winners arrive on the Emerging Artists listing.

Todd Tilghman - The Voice Finale | Screengrab via NBC

On Sunday, May 17, Just Sam became the newest winner of “American Idol.” Two nights later, Todd Tilghman won season eighteen of “The Voice.”

On the heels of their big wins, the artists arrive on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Tilghman starts at #10 on the listing, while Just Sam arrives at #43. The Emerging Artists Chart ranks the top artists who have yet to meet certain hit criteria on key song or album charts. The listing accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Both saw particularly noteworthy activity on the song sales front. Tilghman’s original single “Long Way Home” and coach duet “Authority Song (with Blake Shelton)” debut at #8 and #41 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales charts, respectively. Just Sam’s version of “Rise Up” starts at #28.

