DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Reaches #1 On Australian Singles Chart

“ROCKSTAR” is #1 in the Land Down Under.

DaBaby - Blame It On Baby Cover, courtesy of Interscope

DaBaby scores his first Australian #1 this week, as “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” tops the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, the high-profile collaboration seizes the throne from SAINt JHN’s “Roses.” That song falls to #2 on this week’s listing.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slides one spot to #3, and Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” declines one position to #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently spends another week at #5.

— The week is rather light on new entries; Katy Perry’s “Daisies” is the top debut at #37. Only two other songs arrive on this week’s chart: StaySolidRocky’s “Party Girl” at #41, and Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” at #45.

