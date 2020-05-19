in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Added By New York’s Z100

Harry Styles’ new single “Watermelon Sugar” is officially impacting pop radio this week, and one of the format’s most influential stations has confirmed its support.

Indeed, New York’s Z100 added the song in conjunction with the May 19 add board.

The playlist pickup from Z100 – as well as the adds from dozens of other stations – will allow “Watermelon Sugar” to continue its climb up the Mediabase pop airplay chart. It already holds a Top 50 position at the format.

“Watermelon Sugar” is the follow-up to Styles’ “Adore You,” which hit #1 earlier this spring. It was his first single – whether solo or as part of One Direction – to reach the top of the pop radio mountain.

