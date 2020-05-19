Florida Georgia Line’s “Songland” Pick “Second Guessing” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

For the third time this season, a winning selection from NBC’s “Songland” has reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Florida Georgia Line’s “Second Guessing” is the show’s latest chart-topper. It reached the pinnacle position early Tuesday evening and remains in the top spot as of 6PM ET.

“Second Guessing” was the winning selection on the Monday, May 18 edition of the show. Contestant Griffen Palmer wrote the song, while panelist Shane McAnally took the lead in production.

This season’s previous chart-toppers were Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Night” and Luis Fonsi’s “Sway.” McAnally also produced the former.