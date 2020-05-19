in Music News

Florida Georgia Line’s “Songland” Pick “Second Guessing” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Second Guessing” takes first place on iTunes.

SONGLAND -- "Florida Georgia Line" Episode 206 -- Pictured: (l-r) Florida Georgia Line, Griffen Palmer, Shane McAnally -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

For the third time this season, a winning selection from NBC’s “Songland” has reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Florida Georgia Line’s “Second Guessing” is the show’s latest chart-topper. It reached the pinnacle position early Tuesday evening and remains in the top spot as of 6PM ET.

“Second Guessing” was the winning selection on the Monday, May 18 edition of the show. Contestant Griffen Palmer wrote the song, while panelist Shane McAnally took the lead in production.

This season’s previous chart-toppers were Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Night” and Luis Fonsi’s “Sway.” McAnally also produced the former.

florida georgia linegriffen palmernbcsongland

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Added By New York’s Z100

Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song