Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Jonas Brothers single tops this week’s add board.

Jonas Brothers - XV Cover, courtesy of Republic Records

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” predictably earns this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

The “XV” collaboration landed at 104 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, registering as a clear #1 on this week’s add board.

Picked up by 63 new stations, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” takes second place.

Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” follow in a tie for third; each song landed at 30 stations. Katy Perry’s “Daisies” follows in fifth with 24 pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” (6th-most), Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” (7th-most), Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One)” (8th-most), CYN’s “Drinks” (9th-most), and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” (10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

