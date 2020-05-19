Jonas Brothers & Karol G’s “X” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G)” predictably earns this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

The “XV” collaboration landed at 104 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, registering as a clear #1 on this week’s add board.

Picked up by 63 new stations, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” takes second place.

Doja Cat’s “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane)” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” follow in a tie for third; each song landed at 30 stations. Katy Perry’s “Daisies” follows in fifth with 24 pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” (6th-most), Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” (7th-most), Young T & Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush (featuring Headie One)” (8th-most), CYN’s “Drinks” (9th-most), and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” (10th-most).