in TV News

The Killers Performing On May 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Killers will deliver a remote performance on “Fallon.”

The Killers - Press photo by Olivia Bee, courtesy of Island

Earlier this spring, The Killers made waves with remote performances for “CBS This Morning” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Next week, the band will perform via video on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Killers will play the May 13 “At Home Edition” of the popular late-night talk show. The episode will also feature chats with David Spade and Kathryn Hahn.

Official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, May 6: At Home Edition: Gabrielle Union, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show 1257E
Thursday, May 7: At Home Edition: Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow and musical guest James Taylor. Show 1258E
Friday, May 8: At Home Edition: Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show 1259E
Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E
Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1261E
Wednesday, May 13: At Home Edition: David Spade, Kathryn Hahn and musical guest The Killers. Show 1262E

jimmy fallonnbcthe killersthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

IU & Suga’s “Eight” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera, More Added To “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” See Updated Song List