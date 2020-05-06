The Killers Performing On May 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Earlier this spring, The Killers made waves with remote performances for “CBS This Morning” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Next week, the band will perform via video on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Killers will play the May 13 “At Home Edition” of the popular late-night talk show. The episode will also feature chats with David Spade and Kathryn Hahn.

Official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, May 6: At Home Edition: Gabrielle Union, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show 1257E

Thursday, May 7: At Home Edition: Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow and musical guest James Taylor. Show 1258E

Friday, May 8: At Home Edition: Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show 1259E

Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E

Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1261E

Wednesday, May 13: At Home Edition: David Spade, Kathryn Hahn and musical guest The Killers. Show 1262E