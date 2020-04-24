Hailee Steinfeld Scheduled To Perform On May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld will showcase the latter talent when she appears on the May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Steinfeld will be a musical guest on that night’s episode. The episode, like the past month’s worth of broadcasts, will be an “At Home Edition” featuring comedy from Fallon’s home and video appearances by celebrities.

Along with the Steinfeld performance, the episode will feature interviews with Jon Hamm and Brené Brown. Official listings follow:

**Update: A new NBC press listing says both Hailee Steinfeld and CHVRCHES will be performing on the May 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The official “Tonight Show” website only lists Steinfeld. It is unclear if the press listing is a typo (CHVRCHES are already set to perform on April 24, after all), or if there will indeed be two high-profile musical acts on the May 1 episode.

Friday, April 24: At Home Edition: Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest Chvrches. Show 1249E

Monday, April 27: At Home Edition: Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara and musical guest Alessia Cara. Show 1250E

Tuesday, April 28: At Home Edition: Ricky Gervais, Billy Porter and musical guest The Lumineers. Show 1251E

Wednesday, April 29: At Home Edition: Shailene Woodley, Maluma and musical guest Maluma. Show 1252E

Thursday, April 30: At Home Edition: Gigi Hadid and musical guest Thom Yorke. Show 1253E

Friday, May 1: At Home Edition: Jon Hamm, Brené Brown and musical guests Hailee Steinfeld and Chvrches. Show 1254E