Charli D’Amelio, Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt, CHVRCHES Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

Charli D’Amelio and Fallon debuted “pet duet TikToks.”

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio made a videochat appearance on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

The immensely popular social personality joined Fallon to share their “Pet Duet TikToks.” They also chatted about the #distancedance challenge.

D’Amelio was part of a lineup that also included Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt and CHVRCHES. Jonas Brothers chatted about numerous topics, including quarantine life, as their new “Happiness Continues” documentary hit streaming services. Holt also talked about quarantine life, while CHVRCHES performed “Forever,” their 2018 album track that has found a new life in the wake of its inclusion in “ELITE.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

