Charli D’Amelio, Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt, CHVRCHES Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio made a videochat appearance on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

The immensely popular social personality joined Fallon to share their “Pet Duet TikToks.” They also chatted about the #distancedance challenge.

D’Amelio was part of a lineup that also included Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt and CHVRCHES. Jonas Brothers chatted about numerous topics, including quarantine life, as their new “Happiness Continues” documentary hit streaming services. Holt also talked about quarantine life, while CHVRCHES performed “Forever,” their 2018 album track that has found a new life in the wake of its inclusion in “ELITE.”

Videos of each appearance follow: