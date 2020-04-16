Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Likely Going Top 2 On Pop Radio Chart

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” was #4 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. It will likely move up to #2 this week.

The collaboration received 9,861 spins during the first four days of the April 12-18 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally currently positions “My Oh My” at #3 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The song should, however, be able to leapfrog Harry Styles’ building #2 “Adore You” by the close of tracking. “Adore You” only has a small lead at present (9,942 spins vs. the 9,861 for “My Oh My”), and it is currently decelerating. Whereas “My Oh My” is up 4% from last week, “Adore You” is down 9%.

If both songs remain on similar trajectories through the close of tracking, “My Oh My” will close the week at #2.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” will remain a dominant #1 on this week’s chart.