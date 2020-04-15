in TV News

Rita Ora Performs “How To Be Lonely” From Home On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Rita Ora made an appearance on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.”

Rita Ora on 4/14/20 Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - At Home Edition Video Screen | NBC/YouTube

Rita Ora has made multiple in-studio appearances for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” including two last year.

Tuesday, she appeared on the show from her own home.

Indeed, Ora was the musical guest on Tuesday’s “At Home Edition” of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She delivered a remote performance of single “How To Be Lonely.”

Tuesday’s episode, which aired at 11:35PM ET/PT, also featured appearances by Michael Shannon, JJ Watt, and later Watt’s brothers Derek and TJ. Video highlights from the special “At Home” episode follow:

