Lady Antebellum’s “Songland” Pick “Champagne Night” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

During Monday’s “Songland” season premiere, Lady Antebellum selected “Champagne Night” as the victorious song. Contestant Madeline Merlo wrote the track, while panelist Shane McAnally led the production component for Lady Antebellum’s recording.

The song is resonating. By 9:15AM ET Tuesday morning, it was up to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Champagne Night” seized the throne from The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which is now #2 on the listing. Drake’s “Toosie Slide” follows at #3.

“Songland” generally fared well on iTunes throughout the first season, but they were by no means guaranteed a trip to #1 on the chart. It will be interesting to see how many other second season tracks follow “Champagne Night” in reaching the summit.