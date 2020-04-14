in Music News

Sasha Sloan Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As Kygo Collaboration “I’ll Wait” Makes Bubbling Under Hot 100

“I’ll Wait” fuels a milestone chart week for Sasha Sloan.

Kygo & Sasha Sloan - I'll Wait Lyric Video Screen | Sony/Kygo/YouTube

“I’ll Wait,” the newest collaboration between Kygo and Sasha Sloan, debuts on notable Billboard charts this week. In conjunction with the debut, Sasha Smakes her first appearance on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Following its first full week in the market, “I’ll Wait” earns #7 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. The chart ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

“I’ll Wait” concurrently debuts at #5 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart and #9 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales listing.

Sasha meanwhile starts at #29 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, which ranks the top artists who have yet to score major hits on the key Billboard album and song charts. It accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

