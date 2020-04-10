Blake Shelton’s “Came Here To Forget,” “She’s Got A Way With Words,” “A Guy With A Girl” Earn Platinum Certifications In The United States

The four country radio singles from Blake Shelton’s “If I’m Honest” just received new US song certifications in the United States.

According to the RIAA, Shelton’s “Came Here To Forget,” “She’s Got A Way With Words,” and “A Guy With A Girl” attained platinum status on April 6, 2020. The platinum award confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Fellow album single “Every Time I Hear That Song” concurrently went gold in the US, signifying 500,000 in digital song units.

“Came Here To Forget,” “A Guy With A Girl,” and “Every Time I Hear That Song” all reached #1 at country radio.