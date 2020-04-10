in Music News

Blake Shelton’s “Came Here To Forget,” “She’s Got A Way With Words,” “A Guy With A Girl” Earn Platinum Certifications In The United States

Plus, “Every Time I Hear That Song” crosses the gold threshold.

Blake Shelton - Came Here To Forget Video Screen | Warner Nashville

The four country radio singles from Blake Shelton’s “If I’m Honest” just received new US song certifications in the United States.

According to the RIAA, Shelton’s “Came Here To Forget,” “She’s Got A Way With Words,” and “A Guy With A Girl” attained platinum status on April 6, 2020. The platinum award confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Fellow album single “Every Time I Hear That Song” concurrently went gold in the US, signifying 500,000 in digital song units.

“Came Here To Forget,” “A Guy With A Girl,” and “Every Time I Hear That Song” all reached #1 at country radio.

a guy with a girlcame here to forgetevery time i hear that songshe's got a way with words

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Earns Platinum Certification In United States