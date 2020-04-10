in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Received Big Opening Day Airplay At Alternative, Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The new TOP single made a big opening day splash at radio.

twenty one pilots - Level Of Concern cover via @tylerrjoseph on Twitter | WMG/Fueled By Ramen

It did not launch until mid-day, but twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” still amassed a considerable amount of Thursday airplay at alternative, pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

According to Mediabase, “Level Of Concern” closed Thursday with 429 alternative radio spins. The count positions the new twenty one pilots single at #28 on the format’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first five days of the April 5-11 tracking period.

“Level Of Concern” meanwhile grabs #37 on the building pop chart with 841 Thursday plays and #37 on the building Hot AC listing with 174 spins.

It is unclear exactly how “Level Of Concern” will perform as the week closes, but the song definitely has a good chance of retaining its Top 40 position at all three formats.

“Level Of Concern” is also doing well from a sales standpoint; it currently occupies the #1 spot on the US iTunes chart.

level of concerntwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Dove Cameron & BIA’s “Remember Me” Scores Solid Playlist Looks On iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify

Delacey & G-Eazy’s “Cruel Intentions” Jumps Into Top 50 On US Spotify Streaming Chart