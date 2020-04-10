Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Received Big Opening Day Airplay At Alternative, Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

It did not launch until mid-day, but twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” still amassed a considerable amount of Thursday airplay at alternative, pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

According to Mediabase, “Level Of Concern” closed Thursday with 429 alternative radio spins. The count positions the new twenty one pilots single at #28 on the format’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first five days of the April 5-11 tracking period.

“Level Of Concern” meanwhile grabs #37 on the building pop chart with 841 Thursday plays and #37 on the building Hot AC listing with 174 spins.

It is unclear exactly how “Level Of Concern” will perform as the week closes, but the song definitely has a good chance of retaining its Top 40 position at all three formats.

“Level Of Concern” is also doing well from a sales standpoint; it currently occupies the #1 spot on the US iTunes chart.