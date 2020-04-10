Dove Cameron & BIA’s “Remember Me” Scores Solid Playlist Looks On iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify

Dove Cameron released her new song “Remember Me (featuring BIA)” at the onset of Friday, April 10.

Certain to attract interest from the artists’ core fanbases, “Remember Me” is also in position to connect with a broader music audience. The song has solid positioning on the iTunes, Apple and Spotify “new music” playlists.

It is notably positioned at #8 on the US iTunes New Music Daily listing. It also appears within the Top 25 on the US Apple Music New Music Daily listing and the Top 30 on US Spotify’s New Music Friday.

The first sense of streaming numbers will not be available until tomorrow, but “Remember Me” is already showing some life on iTunes. It currently sits at #53 on the all-genre sales chart.