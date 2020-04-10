in Music News

Dove Cameron & BIA’s “Remember Me” Scores Solid Playlist Looks On iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify

The new song arrived Friday.

Dove Cameron & Bia - Remember Me YouTube Audio Cover - Disruptor/Columbia

Dove Cameron released her new song “Remember Me (featuring BIA)” at the onset of Friday, April 10.

Certain to attract interest from the artists’ core fanbases, “Remember Me” is also in position to connect with a broader music audience. The song has solid positioning on the iTunes, Apple and Spotify “new music” playlists.

It is notably positioned at #8 on the US iTunes New Music Daily listing. It also appears within the Top 25 on the US Apple Music New Music Daily listing and the Top 30 on US Spotify’s New Music Friday.

The first sense of streaming numbers will not be available until tomorrow, but “Remember Me” is already showing some life on iTunes. It currently sits at #53 on the all-genre sales chart.

biadove cameronremember me

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Devs” Star Sonoya Mizuno Scheduled For April 14 “Good Morning America” Appearance

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Received Big Opening Day Airplay At Alternative, Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio