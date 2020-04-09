in TV News

Natalie Dormer Scheduled For April 22 “LIve With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

The actress will support “Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels” on “Live.”

Natalie Dormer as Elsa in PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS, "Santa Muerte". Photo Credit: Justin Lubin/SHOWTIME.

Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels” will premiere on Sunday, April 26.

Four days before the launch, star Natalie Dormer will make a daytime TV appearance.

The actress will appear via video chat on the April 22 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” That day’s episode will also feature a remote appearance by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Other upcoming “Live” episodes, all of which are being produced using video chats, will feature Ed Helms (4/13), Alessia Cara (4/13), Jeffrey Katzenberg (4/13), Dove Cameron (4/14), Denise Richards (4/14), Sebastian Maniscalco (4/14), Whitney Cummings (4/15), Kyle Richards (4/15), Laine Hardy (4/15), Cate Blanchett (4/16), LEGO Masters winners (4/16), Aloe Blacc (4/16), Katy Mixon (4/20), Josh Hutcherson (4/21), and Ricky Gervais (4/23).

Natalie Dormershowtime

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Pink Chats About Coronavirus, David Spade Talks About “Tiger King” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Ratings: “Modern Family” Sets Three-Year Viewership High For Series Finale, “Millionaire” Premieres