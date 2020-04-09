Natalie Dormer Scheduled For April 22 “LIve With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels” will premiere on Sunday, April 26.

Four days before the launch, star Natalie Dormer will make a daytime TV appearance.

The actress will appear via video chat on the April 22 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” That day’s episode will also feature a remote appearance by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Other upcoming “Live” episodes, all of which are being produced using video chats, will feature Ed Helms (4/13), Alessia Cara (4/13), Jeffrey Katzenberg (4/13), Dove Cameron (4/14), Denise Richards (4/14), Sebastian Maniscalco (4/14), Whitney Cummings (4/15), Kyle Richards (4/15), Laine Hardy (4/15), Cate Blanchett (4/16), LEGO Masters winners (4/16), Aloe Blacc (4/16), Katy Mixon (4/20), Josh Hutcherson (4/21), and Ricky Gervais (4/23).