Pink Chats About Coronavirus, David Spade Talks About “Tiger King” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a chat with P!nk.

Appearing via video, the music superstar discusses her recent experience contracting COVID-19. She additionally talks about the importance of staying home during the pandemic, while sharing how she has been using her platform and position to support Coronavirus relief efforts.

Thursday’s episode also features a remote appearance by David Spade, who chats about quarantine life and the immensely popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

The broadcast will not air on television until this afternoon (check local listings), but you will not have to wait until then to watch the P!nk and David Spade interviews. They are available below: