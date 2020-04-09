in TV News

Pink Chats About Coronavirus, David Spade Talks About “Tiger King” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The music superstar appears via video chat on today’s “Ellen.”

Pink on 4/9/20 Ellen Show - Video Screen via EllenTV/Warner Bros Publicity

Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a chat with P!nk.

Appearing via video, the music superstar discusses her recent experience contracting COVID-19. She additionally talks about the importance of staying home during the pandemic, while sharing how she has been using her platform and position to support Coronavirus relief efforts.

Thursday’s episode also features a remote appearance by David Spade, who chats about quarantine life and the immensely popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

The broadcast will not air on television until this afternoon (check local listings), but you will not have to wait until then to watch the P!nk and David Spade interviews. They are available below:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

