Lady Gaga Curates “One World: Together At Home” For Major Networks; Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, More Appearing

Shortly before noon ET Monday, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization confirmed plans for a remote concert and entertainment benefit entitled “One World: Together At Home.”

Curated in partnership with Lady Gaga, the special will air concurrently on various major broadcast and cable networks, including “big three” US networks ABC, NBC and CBS. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, who host the flagship late-night shows for those respective networks, will share hosting duties.

Other TV broadcasters include NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com, NBCSN, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY, USA, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, NatGeo, UK Channel 5, Australia Channel 10, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, BellMedia in Canada, and beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE internationally. BBC One will air the event on Sunday, April 19.

The broadcast will air from 8-10PM ET on Saturday, April 18. In addition to the numerous television networks, it will stream on a myriad of digital platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” says Hugh Evans of Global Citizen. “Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

Confirmed participants, all of whom will appear remotely, include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Pepsi is providing support for the initiative by reallocating marketing support (both internal and from its agency roster) and offering existing paid media.

“As a brand that reaches millions around the world, we knew that Pepsi could play an important role in supporting those affected by this global crisis” said Adam Harter of PepsiCo. “We immediately identified Global Citizen as the organization that could help maximize that impact; few in the world can mobilize a grassroots movement to take action like Hugh and his team, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to lend our marketing expertise to support them in this moment.”