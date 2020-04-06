Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends Second Week As #1 Song in America

As Weeknd’s “After Hours” spends a second week as the #1 album in America, his single “Blinding Lights” earns a second week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Indeed, the multi-format hit leverages another week of big streaming, sales and radio activity to retain its standing as America’s #1 overall song.

In conjunction with its #1 Hot 100 position, “Blinding Lights” rises to #1 on Digital Song Sales, slips to #2 on Streaming Songs, and rises to #2 on Radio Songs.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” holds at #2, as Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” stays put at #3. Post Malone’s “Circles” rises one spot to #4, and Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” ascends one place to #5.