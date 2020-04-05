Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Reaches Top 5 At Pop Radio

Thanks to a substantial gain in airplay, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with ~15,287 spins during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, “My Oh My” rises one place to #5 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,529 spins, representing the format’s #6 increase.

“My Oh My” follows “Bad Things,” “Havana,” “Never Be The Same,” and “Señorita” as the fifth Top 5 pop radio hit of Camila Cabello’s career as a credited solo artist. She also achieved two such hits – “Worth It” and “Work From Home” – as part of Fifth Harmony.

It is the first Top 5 pop radio hit for DaBaby.

— “My Oh My” concurrently moves into the Top 20 at hot adult contemporary radio. It previously reached that region at the rhythmic format.