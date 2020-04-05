in Music News

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Enjoys 6th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“The Box” continues its reign atop the rhythmic chart.

Roddy Ricch - The Box Video Screen | Atlantic Records

A slight week-over-week airplay decline does not prevent Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” from keeping its rhythmic radio throne.

Played ~6,363 times during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, “The Box” enjoys a sixth week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s figure by 62 but keeps “The Box” in front of its competition.

Up one place, Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” moves into the runner-up spot. The former #1 song received ~5,660 spins this week (-248).

H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” rises one spot to #3, and Russ & BIA’s “Best On Earth” drops two places to #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” stays put at #5.

