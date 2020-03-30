in Music News

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

The new Sam Hunt single arrives on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Sam Hunt - Press Shot by Connor Dwyer, courtesy of MCA Nashville

As it begins to take flight at country radio, Sam Hunt’s new single earns a spot on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Indeed, “Hard To Forget” grabs #10 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the main Hot 100. It accounts for streams, sales and radio airplay.

Along with the growing radio airplay, “Hard To Forget” benefited from the release of the official music video.

“Hard To Forget” recently impacted country radio as the official follow-up to “Kinfolks,” which charted on the Hot 100 and reached #1 at country radio. The tracks appear on his forthcoming album “Southside.”

