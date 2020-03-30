Conan Gray’s “Maniac” Arrives On Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

As his “Kid Krow” album notches a Top 5 position on the Billboard 200, Conan Gray’s official radio single arrives on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

“Maniac,” that song, starts at #25 on this week’s listing.

The Bubbling Under Hot 100 ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. It accounts for sales, streams and radio activity.

“Maniac” has been attracting attention on streaming platforms for several months. It has also been receiving some interest at pop radio, where it currently holds a Top 50 position.