The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes,” “Alone Again,” “Scared To Live,” “Hardest To Love” Debut In Top 25 On Billboard Hot 100; Every “After Hours” Track Makes Chart

The Weeknd is all over this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The week’s #1 album also has ample representation on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Every track from The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” in fact, appears on the listing.

As previously reported, “Blinding Lights” leads the way at #1 on this week’s listing. Fellow radio single “Heartless” follows at #4.

The Weeknd then scores some debuts as new radio single “In Your Eyes” grabs #16, and “Alone Again” earns #21. The title track re-enters at #22, while “Scared To Live” and “Hardest To Love” respectively debut at #24 and #25.

The other tracks appear as follows: “Too Late” (#28), “Snowchild” (#32), “Escape From LA” (#39), “Save Your Tears” (#41), “Faith” (#45), “Repeat After Me” (#69), and “Until I Bleed Out” (#80).

