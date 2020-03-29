in Music News

The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes,” BENEE’s “Supalonely,” Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Ellie Goulding’s “Worry About Me” Top 50

“In Your Eyes,” “Supalonely,” and “Break My Heart” debut on the pop radio chart.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from The Weeknd, BENEE and Dua Lipa.

Below last week’s chart at #58, The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” enters this week’s listing at #33. The “After Hours” single received 1,265 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,070.

Up thirteen places, BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” makes its Top 40 debut at #38. The buzzy single received 1,119 tracking period plays (+761).

Despite not launching until the latter half of the tracking week, “Break My Heart” enters at #40 with 973 spins.

— As the aforementioned songs hit the Top 40, Ellie Goulding’s “Worry About Me (featuring blackbear)” makes moves just below the chart.

Credited with 424 spins (+339), it ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #71 last week.

