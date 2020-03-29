The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes,” BENEE’s “Supalonely,” Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Ellie Goulding’s “Worry About Me” Top 50

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from The Weeknd, BENEE and Dua Lipa.

Below last week’s chart at #58, The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” enters this week’s listing at #33. The “After Hours” single received 1,265 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,070.

Up thirteen places, BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” makes its Top 40 debut at #38. The buzzy single received 1,119 tracking period plays (+761).

Despite not launching until the latter half of the tracking week, “Break My Heart” enters at #40 with 973 spins.

— As the aforementioned songs hit the Top 40, Ellie Goulding’s “Worry About Me (featuring blackbear)” makes moves just below the chart.

Credited with 424 spins (+339), it ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #71 last week.