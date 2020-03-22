in Music News

Kenny Rogers, Childish Gambino Albums Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

New releases from The Weeknd and Kelsea Ballerini are also in the Top 5.

Kenny Rogers at State Theatre in Sydney, Photo by Eva Rinaldi (Wikimedia Commons)

In the wake of his passing, two albums by the late Kenny Rogers have entered the Top 5 on the US iTunes sales hart.

His “The Best Of Kenny Rogers: Through The Years” compilation occupies the #1 position as of press time at 12:20PM ET, while his “Daytime Friends – The Very Best Of Kenny Rogers” compilation is #5.

The Rogers albums bookend new releases from The Weeknd, Childish Gambino and Kelsea Ballerini. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” is #2, ahead of Gambino’s “3.15.20” at #3 and Ballerini’s “Kelsea” at #4.

— Rogers’ music is also faring immensely well on the song sales chart; his “The Gambler” and “Islands In The Stream (with Dolly Parton)” are #1 and #2, respectively. He also has five other tracks inside the Top 10.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

