Kenny Rogers, Childish Gambino Albums Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

In the wake of his passing, two albums by the late Kenny Rogers have entered the Top 5 on the US iTunes sales hart.

His “The Best Of Kenny Rogers: Through The Years” compilation occupies the #1 position as of press time at 12:20PM ET, while his “Daytime Friends – The Very Best Of Kenny Rogers” compilation is #5.

The Rogers albums bookend new releases from The Weeknd, Childish Gambino and Kelsea Ballerini. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” is #2, ahead of Gambino’s “3.15.20” at #3 and Ballerini’s “Kelsea” at #4.

— Rogers’ music is also faring immensely well on the song sales chart; his “The Gambler” and “Islands In The Stream (with Dolly Parton)” are #1 and #2, respectively. He also has five other tracks inside the Top 10.