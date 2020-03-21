BTS Member V’s “Sweet Night” Debuts In Top 50 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

BTS member V made waves this past week with “Sweet Night,” his solo track from the “Itaewon Class” soundtrack. The impact extended to YouTube, where the song’s official music video posted a strong opening week number.

According to YouTube, “Sweet Night” officially amassed 8.66 million views during the March 13-19 tracking period. The tally yields a #45 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Sweet Night” concurrently debuts at #57 on the overall YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for all official uploads and select user-generated content. The song received 13.1 million overall YouTube streams during the tracking period.

“Sweet Night” fared proportionately well in South Korea, earning #2 on the Videos Chart and #7 on the Songs Chart.