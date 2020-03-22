in Music News

Russ & BIA’s “Best On Earth” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Best On Earth” reaches #1 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Russ & BIA - Best On Earth Video | Columbia

Russ & BIA’s hit “Best On Earth” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Best On Earth” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,498 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 512.

Its closest competition comes from Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” Said smash holds at #2 thanks to the ~6,334 spins it received during the March 15-21 tracking week (-224).

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake),” last week’s leader, falls to #3 this week. H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” spends another week at #4, and Lil Baby’s “Woah” ticks up one spot to #5.

