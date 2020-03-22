BTS & Sia’s “ON,” New Hope Club & R3HAB’s “Let Me Down Slow” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Based on their airplay during the March 15-21 tracking period, BTS’ “ON (featuring Sia)” and New Hope Club’s “Let Me Down Slow (featuring R3HAB)” earn Top 50 positions at pop radio.

Played 402 times during the March 15-21 tracking period, “ON” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. “ON,” the official single from BTS’ chart-topping “Map Of The Soul: 7,” was #53 last week with 60 fewer spins.

Up five places, “Let Me Down Slow” concurrently earns #50. The New Hope Club-R3HAB collaboration received 377 spins, topping last week’s mark by 66 plays.