Songs By MONSTA X, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Bryce Vine Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“You Can’t Hold My Heart,” “Old Me,” and “Baby Girl” join the format’s Top 50.

MONSTA X - All About Luv cover, courtesy of Epic

MONSTA X’s “You Can’t Hold My Heart,” 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Old Me,” and Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s listing at #41, “You Can’t Hold My Heart” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The track received 826 spins during the March 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 142.

Up twelve places, “Old Me” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The song received 667 spins during the official tracking week (+322).

“Baby Girl,” which received 636 spins (+271), concurrently rises ten places to #40.

