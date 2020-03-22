Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Enters Top 10 At Country Radio

Already a big hit through numerous lenses (notably on the sales front), Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” continues to improve its status at country radio. The collaboration officially enters the format’s Top 10 this week.

Up four places, “Nobody But You” earns #10 on the latest Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The #10 position is based on chart points. “Nobody But You” meanwhile ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s #9 song for airplay (5,237 spins, +560) and #12 song for audience (29.55 million) during the March 15-21 tracking period.

“Nobody But You” is this week’s only new addition to the Top 10.