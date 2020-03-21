“The Gambler” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart As Music Industry & Fans Remember Kenny Rogers

Music icon Kenny Rogers passed away Friday night at the age of 81. Following an announcement Saturday, fans and members of the music industry began offering their support.

They also began rediscovering his impressive array of music. Many songs, in turn, have been soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.

His signature “The Gambler” is up to #1 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 11:30AM ET Friday. “Islands In The Stream,” his iconic collaboration with Dolly Parton, follows at #4. “Lady” is #8, and “Coward of The County” is #10.

“The Best Of Kenny Rogers: Through The Years,” which contains three of the aforementioned tracks, is meanwhile #3 on the album chart.