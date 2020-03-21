in Music News

“The Gambler” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart As Music Industry & Fans Remember Kenny Rogers

Fans are rediscovering the iconic song.

Kenny Rogers at State Theatre in Sydney, Photo by Eva Rinaldi (Wikimedia Commons)

Music icon Kenny Rogers passed away Friday night at the age of 81. Following an announcement Saturday, fans and members of the music industry began offering their support.

They also began rediscovering his impressive array of music. Many songs, in turn, have been soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.

His signature “The Gambler” is up to #1 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 11:30AM ET Friday. “Islands In The Stream,” his iconic collaboration with Dolly Parton, follows at #4. “Lady” is #8, and “Coward of The County” is #10.

“The Best Of Kenny Rogers: Through The Years,” which contains three of the aforementioned tracks, is meanwhile #3 on the album chart.

kenny rogersthe gambler

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

The Weeknd Top 9 Tracks On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 12 Tracks On Apple Music Thanks To “After Hours” Album