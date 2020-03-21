The Weeknd Top 9 Tracks On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 12 Tracks On Apple Music Thanks To “After Hours” Album

In the epitome of an unsurprising development, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” enjoyed a massive opening day on the major streaming platforms.

— Tracks from the album claim the top nine spots (and fourteen of the top sixteen) on the US Spotify chart for Friday, March 20.

Radio single “Blinding Lights” led the way with 2.355 million American streams. “Alone Again” earned #2 with 2.285 million, while “Too Late” started at #3 with 2.064 million. “In Your Eyes” (2.006 million, #4) and “Scared To Live” (2.005 million, #5) completed the Top 5.

The other tracks appeared as follows: “Hardest To Love” (#6), “Snowchild” (#7), “After Hours” (#8), “Escape From LA” (#9), “Heartless” (#11), “Faith” (#12), “Save Your Tears” (#13), “Repeat After Me” (#14) and “Until I Bleed Out” (#16).

“After Hours” fared nearly as well on Global Spotify, earning seven of the top nine positions (including #1 with “Blinding Lights” and #2 with “Alone Again”). Nothing appeared below #34.

— The dominance extended to Apple Music, with tracks from the album claiming the Top 12 positions on the US Apple Music chart: “Alone Again” (#1), “Too Late” (#2), “Hardest To Love” (33), “Scared To Live” (#4), “Snowchild” (#5), “Escape From LA” (#6), “Blinding Lights” (#7), “Heartless” (#8), “Faith” (#9), “In Your Eyes” (#10), “After Hours” (#11), and “Save Your Tears” (#12). The remaining tracks followed at #14 (“Repeat After Me”), and #16 (“Until I Bleed Out”).

The album actually fared slightly better globally. The album again claimed thirteen of the Top 14 positions — “Alone Again” (#1), “Blinding Lights” (#2), “Too Late” (#3), “Hardest To Love” (#4), “Scared To Live” (#5), “Snowchild” (#6), “Escape From LA” (#7), “In Your Eyes” (#8), “Faith” (#9), “Heartless” (#10), “After Hours” (#11), “Save Your Tears” (#12), and “Repeat After Me” (#14). The difference is that “Until I Bleed Out” was #15 globally vs. #16 in the US.