“Adore You” Will Become Harry Styles’ First Solo Top 5 Hit At Pop Radio

Last month, “Adore You” became Harry Styles’ first solo Top 10 hit at pop radio.

This week, it will become his first solo release to enter the Top 5.

“Adore You” received 10,953 spins during the first five days of the March 15-21 tracking period. Up a healthy 17% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Adore You” at #4 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face a clear threat from below (and definitely not two threats), “Adore You” should have no trouble retaining its Top 5 position through the close of tracking. Reaching the Top 3 would not be totally impossible.

Even if it holds at #4, “Adore You” will still pad its standing as Styles’ highest-charting solo hit at pop radio. It will also tie the highest position he ever attained in One Direction (“What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story Of My Life” both peaked at #4).