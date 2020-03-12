Demi Lovato To Answer “Burning Questions” On March 18 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Last week, Demi Lovato made two consecutive appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She first appeared as an interview guest, before returning the following day as guest host.

During her recent time at the “Ellen” studio, she also evidently filmed a “Burning Questions” segment for a future episode. The date of that future episode has since been confirmed.

According to new listings, Lovato will answer “Burning Questions” on the March 18 episode. The broadcast, as previously announced, will also feature chats with Dan Levy and Ryan Tedder. Tedder’s band OneRepublic will also take the stage for a musical performance.