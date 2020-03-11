in TV News

UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Appears On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Following Beyoncé Floor Routine (Watch Now)

The gymnast enjoys a surprise reunion with her younger sister.

Nia Dennis on 3/11/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis recently made waves for a floor routine set to the music of Beyoncé. The impressive routine yielded a 9.975 score.

Amid the buzz, Dennis makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

She appears as an interview guest on Wednesday’s episode. During the interview, Ellen DeGeneres orchestrates a reunion between Dennis and her 10-year-old sister Maya; the two had not seen each other since the holidays.

Dennis also recreates her routine for the “Ellen” crowd.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but the initial video clip is already available. Photos from the taping also follow:

Nia Dennis on 3/11/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Nia Dennis on 3/11/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Nia Dennis on 3/11/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Nia Dennis on 3/11/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Nia Dennis on 3/11/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

nia dennisthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Niall Horan Continues Residency On Tuesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Justin Timberlake, SZA & Anderson .Paak Chat, Play “Spill The Tea” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch)