“Love Is Blind” Cast Members Appear, Play Never Have I Ever On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Following the recent conclusion of the inaugural season, three couples from “Love Is Blind” appear on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli detail the process of joining and filming the show, as well as their plans for the future. They also join Ellen in a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s episode also features a visit from Mandy Moore. It will air this afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see the “Love Is Blind” cast. Photos and video highlights follow.