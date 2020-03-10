in TV News

“Love Is Blind” Cast Members Appear, Play Never Have I Ever On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Three “Love Is Blind” couples appear on Tuesday’s episode.

Love Is Blind couples on 3/10/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Following the recent conclusion of the inaugural season, three couples from “Love Is Blind” appear on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli detail the process of joining and filming the show, as well as their plans for the future. They also join Ellen in a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s episode also features a visit from Mandy Moore. It will air this afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see the “Love Is Blind” cast. Photos and video highlights follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

