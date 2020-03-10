Niall Horan Kicked Off Residency On Monday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, March 9, 2020, with guests Thandie Newton and Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The promotional campaign for Niall Horan’s new album “Heartbreak Weather” includes a four-night stand on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The residency began with an appearance on Monday’s broadcast.
Horan appeared throughout the broadcast, making his presence felt in comedy material, the nightly discussion with fellow guest Thandie Newton, and a musical performance.
The episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast – and will air at that time on the west coast. Video highlights will be posted upon availability, and photos are already below:
