KJ Apa Adds “Good Morning America,” “The View” To March 9 TV Appearance Schedule

KJ Apa will make numerous TV appearance in support of “I Still Believe.”

KJ Apa in I Still Believe | Michael Kubeisy, Lionsgate Publicity

KJ Apa, who was already confirmed for the March 9 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes, just added more television appearances to his slate.

According to ABC, the actor will also be appearing on the March 9 “Good Morning America” and “The View” episodes.

Although Apa’s work on “Riverdale” will always be of interest, Monday’s appearances more directly coincide with “I Still Believe.” The new movie, in which Apa stars, opens in theaters on March 13.

Official listings for “GMA” and “The View” follow.

Good Morning America
Monday, March 9— Actor Nick Offerman (“Devs”); shark Daymond John (“Powershift”); author Glennon Doyle (“Untamed”); actor KJ Apa (“I Still Believe”)

The View
Monday, Mar. 9 – KJ Apa (“I Still Believe”); “View Your Deal” with Adam Glassman

