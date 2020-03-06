in TV News

Dixie Chicks Set For Interview, Performance On March 12 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Dixie Chicks will be appearing on next Thursday’s “Colbert.”

Dixie Chicks - Gaslighter video screen grab | Columbia/SME

In celebration of their new music release, Dixie Chicks are headed to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The iconic trio will appear for both an interview and performance on the March 12 “Colbert” broadcast. The episode will also feature a chat with Michael Pollan.

News of the performance comes as Dixie Chicks’ new “Gaslighter” gets its start at country radio. It has also been faring well on the US iTunes sales chart.

Complete listings “The Late Show,” courtesy of CBS, follow:

Friday, March 6

Neil deGrasse Tyson; stand-up comedy performance by Hannah Einbinder; special appearance by Ty Burrell (n)

Monday, March 9

John Krasinski; musical performance by Rachael & Vilray (n)

Tuesday, March 10

Charles Barkley; Peter Sarsgaard (n)

Wednesday, March 11

Hank Azaria; Suzy Nakamura (n)

Thursday, March 12

Interview with and musical performance by Dixie Chicks; Michael Pollan (n)

