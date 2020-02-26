Justin Timberlake Appearing, Dixie Chicks Performing On March 11 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The March 11 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will feature some very high-profile guests.

According to tentative listings, Justin Timberlake will support “Trolls World Tour” as an interview guest. The episode will also welcome Dixie Chicks for both an interview and musical performance.

As listings have been very subject to change in recent weeks, they should be treated as tentative. Headline Planet will share an update if plans change.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Kris Jenner (February 27), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (February 28), guest host Sean Hayes (February 28), Judge Judy (March 2), Elizabeth Warren (March 3), Khalid (March 3), Justin Bieber (March 3, 4, 5 and 6), David Beckham (March 4), Usher (March 4), Demi Lovato (March 5 interview, guest host March 6), Jhene Aiko/Miguel/Future (March 6), Ed O’Neill (March 9), and Mandy Moore (March 10).